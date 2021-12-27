PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the marquee international financial centre (IFC) in Abu Dhabi, is pleased to announce that it will commence a Monday to Friday working week from 1st January 2022, with Saturday and Sunday as the universal weekend. The new ADGM working week arrangement serves to bolster the UAE’s lead as the first nation in the world to initiate a four and half days work week.
With the new working week, the UAE brings its business community and financial sector closer to global markets and real-time economic and trading activities. In support of the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s economic strategic, ADGM aims to generate new growth opportunities, accelerate cross-border collaborations, and support more stakeholders, investors and industries that are based in various time zones and market hours from Asia, Middle East, Europe to America.
“As an IFC strategically positioned along the East-West trade corridors, ADGM has been a vital partner and business enabler to local and international stakeholders and customers, augmenting their expansion plans and business objectives. With the working week in sync with the rest of the global markets, new and more market participants can benefit from the vast business opportunities and investment possibilities in the UAE and wider MENA region with ADGM as their nexus to growth.
ADGM remains committed and will continue to advance the economic competitiveness and sustainability of Abu Dhabi and the UAE through its innovativeness, robust regulatory frameworks, connectivity and world-class services,” said H.E Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM.
With more than 3700 registered entities and a strong pipeline of growth, ADGM has been one of the most attractive, competitive and accessible global investment centres and tech startup hubs in MENA for the rest of the world.
