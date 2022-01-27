Dubai, UAE : Following the success of the first edition, Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club announce that the 2nd Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum will take place from March 5 to 6, 2022, at the Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, in conjunction with Dubai World Cup Carnival’s Super Saturday.

With a focus on ‘GCC Forum for All GCC Equestrian Procurement’, the two-day exhibition and conference will be attended by more than 500 international and regional industry suppliers, buyers, producers, horse owners, breeders, industry professionals and technology partners as well as experts and racing clubs from the Middle East and beyond.

Opportunities emerging from future projects in the sector worth $400 million will be on top of the Forum’s agenda and the event will be attended by more than 250 stables, 350 buyers, and 75 suppliers. The two-day event will host a series of panel discussions and presentations on industry issues and opportunities and participants will have the opportunity to win more than 250 giveaways and prizes.

Dubai Racing Club recently announced an enhanced racing calendar for the 2021/22 season, which will now include a four-race ‘Jumeirah Series’ on turf launched for the Classic generation, plus an exciting new race for Super Saturday. The addition of new races increases the total prizemoney for the racing season to over $40 million.



Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The introduction of new races within the framework of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is part of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s efforts to continually improve Dubai’s equestrian offering and also to support racing both within the UAE and overseas.”



The Dubai World Cup Carnival, which begins on 13 January at the Meydan Racecourse, will have several new races for 2022. The popular Super Saturday card, scheduled for 5 March will welcome the addition of a new race in the form of the US$300,000 Ras Al Khor over 1,400 meters on turf.

In conjunction with Dubai World Cup Carnival’s Super Saturday, the 2nd Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum is likely to see a number of announcements being made that will boost the industry. The region’s only equine industry exhibition that brings all stakeholders including suppliers, sellers, buyers, importers, industry experts, racing clubs – under one roof, will strengthen the coordination among all players that will help the multi-billion-dollar equine industry grow.

International and regional exhibitors will be showcasing their latest technologies and innovations for the equine industry including feed & nutritional products, flooring & bedding products, veterinary products & services, apparel, stable technologies, and many more.

Welcoming the industry stakeholders to the 2nd Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum, Major General Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Board Member and General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club and Dubai Racing Club, said, “The main objective of hosting this event is to meet with various equestrian suppliers and procure products for our upcoming seasons. As such, I strongly encourage all the regional and international suppliers to showcase their offerings at this exclusive gathering of equestrian professionals from across the GCC.”

Dubai Equestrian Club and Dubai Racing Club, the two largest horse racing organisations in the Middle East, joined hands to host the Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum at the Meydan Racecourse, the largest horse-racing hub in the Middle East.

Noel Greenway, Managing Partner, Great Minds Event Management, said, "The high level of success of the 1st Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum, inaugurated by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club in October 2021 has encouraged us to plan the second edition within six months. This underlines the vibrancy of the equine industry in the Middle East and its resilience amid the pandemic.”

“Organising the second edition in quick succession demonstrates our strong commitment to the region’s equine industry and the market opportunity for all suppliers. The 2nd Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum will build upon the first-edition and we will see greater international and regional participation for the two-day event.”

Dubai has a proud history of horse racing, having hosted its first flat race in October 1981 in the Nad Al Sheba area. This progressed to the foundation of Dubai Racing Club in 1992 and the flagship Dubai World Cup meeting in 1996, which strengthened the UAE’s and Dubai’s profile as a global racing hub. The local horse racing sector took another leap forward in 2010 with the opening of the iconic Meydan Racecourse, which became the new headquarters of the Dubai World Cup with a capacity to accommodate more than 60,000 spectators.

Dubai Racing Club organises racing events at Meydan Racecourse from November to April of each year, including the Dubai World Cup (DWC). A glittering night of racing, the DWC has total prize money of $30.5 million across nine races, including $12 million in prize money for the Dubai World Cup’s Group 1 race.

Meydan Racecourse plays a major role on the international horse racing map, and Dubai Racing Club supervises 15 stables dedicated to training horses.

The Dubai Equestrian Club was established in 2002 to organise Endurance, Show Jumping and Dressage at local and international levels at the Dubai International Endurance City and Emirates Equestrian Centre. Dubai Equestrian Club supervises 32 Endurance stables, including M7 Stables, F3 Stables and MRM stables.

About Equestrian Procurement Forum

The UAE has become a regional hub for the equine industry and hosts some of the world’s best equestrian clubs that have been developed organically and traditionally and whose recognition continues to grow globally. With some of these equestrian clubs averaging an annual spend of over US$100 million (Dh367 million), their pursuit of excellence keeps them on a constant lookout for new products, service providers, and suppliers.

The region’s Second Equestrian Procurement Meeting will bring together the country’s equestrian clubs, polo clubs, stables, equestrian and polo resorts, ranches, and farms at the Meydan Grandstand, Dubai on March 5-6, 2022. The key decision makers responsible for procurement, brand value, and the quality of their organisations will attend this two-day event to not only learn the newly available services and products, but also identify and shortlist new vendors for the existing ones.

About Dubai Equestrian Club

Dubai Equestrian Club was established in 2002 through a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) organises and host’s quality equestrian sports for the UAE and international athletes in the disciplines of Endurance, Dressage, Showjumping and Eventing at the purpose-built Dubai International Endurance City and its subsidiary Emirates Equestrian Centre. Responsible for organising and promoting the sport of Endurance, the DEC also serves as a supporter of international equestrian sports and sponsor of select major events.

Dubai Equestrian Club has been a major sponsor of all leading endurance events, championships and World Equestrian Games and is committed to supporting major equine events worldwide in order to grow the sport, build awareness and attract both visitors and top equestrian professionals to the UAE.

About Dubai Racing Club

Horse racing began in Dubai in October 1981. About 10 years later, Dubai Horse Racing Club was established at Nad Al Sheba Horse Racecourse in early 1992. It hosted the opening edition of the Dubai International Horse Challenge. Dubai World Cup was initially held in 1996 which in turn pushed Nad Al Sheba Race Racecourse and UAE to the world stage.

Dubai Horse Racing Club (DRC) organises and hosts horse races at Meydan Racecourse – the flagship horse racecourse – from November to April, including the Dubai World Cup. The club was founded in 1992 to develop and promote horse racing in Dubai.

In 2010, Dubai World Cup presented the world-famous Meydan grandstand. The architectural masterpiece was the new headquarters of Dubai World Cup and the largest integrated racing facility in the world, which can accommodate more than 60,000 spectators.

Dubai World Cup is the most important feature of Dubai’s sports industry, attracting the best horses and jockeys from all over the world. It is the most exciting race day in the world with a total award of $26.5 million to show nine races including $12 million at the main Dubai World Cup.

Meydan Racecourse is the largest integrated racing facility in the world. Racing season plays a key role in international horse racing. In addition, Dubai Horse Racing Club oversees 15 stables to train and rehabilitate horses. The club also organises the annual carnival from January to March that includes qualifying races for the biggest event - the Dubai World Cup.

