UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the registration of 15,000 new names under the national domain (.ae) in 2021, bringing the total number of registered names to 237,000 as of the beginning of 2022.

This increase confirms the confidence of companies, entrepreneurs and investors in the advantages provided by the national domain, drawing its strength from the reputation of the UAE as an active economic hub, with its global and regional standing.

Commenting on these figures, Eng. Abdulrahman al-Marzooqi, Director Policies and Programs Department at TDRA, said: “An internet domain and website act as the official presence of an organization or company online, keeping it in touch with the whole world. Since a website is an important asset for any organization, the .ae domain allows the organization to present itself as part of the highly reputable economic environment of the UAE, bringing the organization many prospects for growth and interaction with the world.”

Mr. al-Marzooqi confirmed that the team at TDRA is constantly working on managing the national domain name and facilitating its access to all who wish to make use of it, saying: “The .ae Domain Administration (aeDA) is constantly working to provide the best user experience and the necessary support services through authorized agents, where registration is fully automated and processed without human intervention in just a few minutes, which positively reflected on the .ae turnout, as shown by the figures today."

TDRA pointed out that “.ae” aims to enhance leadership of local companies and support strategies of organizations in the UAE. aeDA is also working on “.ae” policy development in line with international best practices, as well as providing technical support around the clock, monitoring by the support team and quick communication with registrars and registrants in the event of an emergency.

aeDA was established in 2007 by TDRA in the UAE as the regulator and registrar of the .ae ccTLD., and the Arabic “.” domain name. aeDA is responsible for the control and implementation of all policies related to the operation of UAE’s top-level domain “.ae” and ., in addition to overseeing the operation and organization of the registration system in service of all parties.

