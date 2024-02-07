Government-backed funds dominated the dealmaking circles in the Middle East region last year, although the overall market fell amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, a new report showed

Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) poured an estimated $81.7 billion into mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in 2023, representing 86% of the total value of deals during the year, Bain & Company said in its new report.

