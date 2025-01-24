PHOTO
As of the fourth quarter of 2024, confidence among chief financial officers and accountants in the region fell, reflecting global trends, but it ranked among the highest in the world, second only to South Asia. Watch the Zawya video here.
Economic confidence in the Middle East has remained strong despite global headwinds, as new orders posted a double-digit growth
