The Egyptian government is planning to withdraw the capital gains tax on stock market transactions, according to the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib

The capital gains tax has been cancelled or postponed five times since its announcement. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.