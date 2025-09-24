VFS Global has priced its 7-year USD tranche of $1.010 million at 250 basis points (bps) over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a tightening of 50bps from guidance

The seven-year loan is split equally between a US dollar tranche and a euro tranche for an equivalent of $2 billion.

