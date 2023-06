The UAE is experiencing high demand for commercial real estate, but will that change amid recession fears and the development of its larger neighbour, Saudi Arabia? Zawya spoke to Knight Frank’s head of research for the region to find out

The Zawya podcast meets Knight Frank’s head of Middle East research, Faisal Durrani, to find out his views on whether Saudi Arabia’s development boom will impact the UAE’s commercial real estate sector, as well as the latest on Dubai’s white hot residential sales market.

