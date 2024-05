On this episode of Zawya’s podcast, Ahmed Shams, Managing Director and Head of Research at EFG Hermes, talks about Egypt's economic outlook after the Ras el-Hikma mega investment deal from UAE, which also served as a lifeline for Egypt from a sovereign default

Ahmed Shams, Managing Director and Head of Research at EFG Hermes, gives forecasts on key macroeconomic indicators including the currency, inflation, and interest rates. He also sheds light on the outlook for emerging markets and oil prices. Listen to the podcast here.

