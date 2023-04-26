Dina El-Shenoufy, Flat6Labs Chief Investment Officer, shares her insight on the impact of bank failures in the west on the venture capital industry in the MENA region

Flat6Labs is expanding in North, East and West Africa by launching a new $95-million fund. Listen to the Zawya Podcast here.

