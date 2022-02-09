PHOTO
Net losses reached SR30.6 million ($8.16 million) compared to SR37.4 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.
This was mainly due to an increase in gross profit of approximately SR6.9 million, led by the retail sector, the company said.
Tihama said the narrowing of losses was also because of the new branches they opened, and the gradual recovery from the pandemic that hit the advertising industry.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.