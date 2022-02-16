PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi-listed National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 55 percent of Best Gas Carrier Co.
Total transaction value stands at SR29 million ($7 million), comprising the purchase price and capital investment in Best Gas Carrier Co.
The acquisition deal fits GASCO’s strategy to be the leading provider of reliable gas solutions in the Kingdom.
Best Gas Carrier Co. operates by purchasing gas-filled and empty cylinders from GASCO and reselling them to end-users.
