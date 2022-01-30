RIYADH: The Board of Directors of Kuwait’s National Industries Co., also known as KPSC, approved a 35 percent increase in the company's capital, from SR1 billion ($4 billion) to SR2 billion.

Total of 524.7 million new shares at 100 fils each will be issued, plus another 100 fils to cover the issue premium, Boursa Kuwait announced on Sunday.

The National Industries Co. is a subsidiary of National Industries Group Holding SAK that manufactures and markets building materials and infrastructure products.