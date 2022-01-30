PHOTO
RIYADH: The Board of Directors of Kuwait’s National Industries Co., also known as KPSC, approved a 35 percent increase in the company's capital, from SR1 billion ($4 billion) to SR2 billion.
Total of 524.7 million new shares at 100 fils each will be issued, plus another 100 fils to cover the issue premium, Boursa Kuwait announced on Sunday.
The National Industries Co. is a subsidiary of National Industries Group Holding SAK that manufactures and markets building materials and infrastructure products.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.