MUMBAI: India's LIC Housing Finance plans to raise 50 billion rupees ($598.36 million), which will include a greenshoe option of 35 billion rupees, through the sale of bonds maturing in three years and one month, three bankers said on Wednesday.

The company has invited bids from bankers and investors for the issue on Thursday, they said. Here is the list of deals reported so far on June 12: Issuer Tenure Coupon (in %) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date LIC Housing 3 years and To be decided 15+35 June 13 AAA Finance 1 month (Crisil) * Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues ($1 = 83.5620 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



