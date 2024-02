Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, part of Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank Group, has launched $500 million sukuk maturing in February 2029, according to an arranging bank document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The sukuk has been launched at 4.950% yield after orders topped $2.2 billion, the document said.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; editing by Jason Neely)