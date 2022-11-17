CAIRO - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 25.50 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 17 November.

The first offering stood at EGP 4.50 billion and will mature in 182 days on 23 May 2023, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of 364 days until 21 November next year, the second tranche was valued at EGP 21 billion.

On 13 November, the CBE offered T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 28.50 billion through two issues.

