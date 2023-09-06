UAE-based ports operator DP World tightened price guidance for its 10-yr green sukuk to 125/130 basis points over U.S. Treasuries from 150 bps over the same benchmark earlier on Wednesday, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

DP World, which operates ports around the world from Buenos Aires to Hong Kong, received over $3.25 billion in orders for the sukuk transaction.

The ports operator is looking to raise $1.5 billion from debt sale, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

