SHANGHAI - China announced fresh measures on Friday to facilitate foreign investment into the country's bond market, saying it would cut service fees, improve foreign access to forex hedging, and streamline the process of opening accounts.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) also said it will roll out a new business on Monday facilitating cross-border bond subscriptions.

In addition, CFETS will make it easier for foreign investors to conduct forex hedging business in China, and will further extend trading hours in the onshore forex market.

