Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 3.50 billion through two tranches on Monday, 27 May.

The first auction stood at EGP 3 billion and will mature in three years on 7 May 2027, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second offering was valued at EGP 500 million, holding a tenor of five years until 28 May 2029.

The CBE also auctioned zero-coupon T-bonds worth EGP 6 billion, which carries a 546-day maturity period until 25 November 2025.

Last week, on 20 May, the central bank offered T-bonds as well as zero-coupon T-bonds at an aggregated value of EGP 9 billion.

