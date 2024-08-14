Riyadh – Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) appointed Saad bin Abdulrahman Al Sadhan as the Acting CEO, effective from 13 August 2024.

Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Dughaither, the CEO of Zain KSA, passed away on 6 August, according to a bourse filing.

Al Sadhan has more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications and information technology and previously held several positions at Zain KSA, including Chief Business and Wholesale Officer.

The Acting CEO holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) and has several professional certifications in leadership and IT.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Zain KSA recorded 86.25% lower net profits at SAR 172 million, compared to SAR 1.25 billion in H1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

