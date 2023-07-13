Riyadh – Yanbu Cement Company (YCC), one of the major cement manufacturers in Saudi Arabia, announced the appointment of Fahd bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi as the Chairman of the board.

The company also named Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khereiji as the Vice Chairman for the next three years.

The two officials will be in position for the new board term, which started on 30 June 2023, until 29 June 2026, according to the resolutions of the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on 25 May this year.

It is worth mentioning that Yanbu Cement paid total cash dividends of SAR 236.25 million, which equals SAR 1.50 per share, for the first half (H1) of 2023 on 20 June 2023.

