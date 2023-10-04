Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia recently approved WSM for Information Technology’s application to register and offer 390,000 shares for trading on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The company will list 20% of its share capital on the Parallel Market (Nomu), according to a bourse statement.

Riyadh-based WSM is a closed joint stock company founded in 2014 to focus on the field of digital consultation and solutions in Saudi Arabia.

