The shares of NMDC Energy P.J.S.C. will list on Abu Dhabi stock exchange on Wednesday, 3 September, following its $877 million IPO.

The stock will trade under the trading symbol (NMDCENR) within the Energy sector, the exchange said on Friday.

UAE construction and dredging services firm NMDC Group, which is backed by International Holding Company’s Alpha Dhabi Holding, said on Thursday that the IPO of its subsidiary, NMDC Energy, attracted $23.9 billion in investor orders.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

