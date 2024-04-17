Abu Dhabi – The shareholders of Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company passed the board’s proposal to distribute cash dividends worth AED 31.50 million, which accounts for 30% of paid-up capital.

Takaful will disburse 31,50 fils per share on 15 May 2024, according to a bourse statement.

The shareholders greenlighted the cash dividends during the general assembly meeting that was held on 16 April 2024.

The net profits attributable to the shareholders of Takaful jumped to AED 103.04 million in 2023 from AED 69.31 million in 2022, according to the preliminary financial results.

Insurance revenues amounted to AED 675.15 million last year, versus AED 447.58 million as of 31 December 2022.

