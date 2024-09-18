UAE – The benchmark index DFMGI of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) edged down by 0.04 points to 4,395.20 points on Tuesday.

A total of 136.52 million shares were traded at a turnover worth AED 265.52 million.

Drake & Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock on which 56.81 million shares were exchanged, in addition to being the top loser with 2.32%.

Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance advanced the risers with 10%.

Furthermore, Emirates NBD acquired the biggest trading value of AED 60.63 million.

On the other hand, the main index FADGI of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) closed the session higher by 0.40% at 9,427.71 points.

A total of 351.64 million shares were traded at a value of AED 1.33 billion. In addition, the market cap value amounted to AED 2.87 trillion at the end of the session.

Apex Investment was the top riser with 12.35% while registering the largest trading volume and value of 80.07 million shares and AED 280.36 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (Bildco) led the fallers with 9.97%.

