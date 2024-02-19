The net losses of Al Firdous Holding amounted to AED 428.32 million in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, an annual plunge from AED 712.90 million.

Loss per share retreated year-on-year (YoY) to AED 0.0007 in 9M-23/24 from AED 0.0012, according to interim consolidated income statements.

Total assets hit AED 622.90 million as of 31 December 2023, versus AED 622.83 million at the end of March 2023.

Financials for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of FY23/24, Al Firdous Holding incurred net losses valued at AED 111.89 million, down YoY from AED 223.99 million.

The loss per share shrank to AED 0.0001 in Q3-23/24 from AED 0.0003 million in the year-ago period.

During FY22/23, the company reported YoY lower net losses at AED 930,020 when compared to AED 1.52 million.

