BH Bank recorded a net profit of TND 140 million during the 2023 financial year, according to the bank's financial statements cited in the draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) recently published on the Tunis Stock Exchange website.

The OGM is expected to decide on the proposed distribution of a dividend to shareholders of approximately TND 1.1 per share, for a total of TND 52.3 million, including an amount of TND 8.1 million reserved in priority for individual shareholders. They will be taken from the retained earnings of the Extraordinary Reserves created at December 31, 2013 and will not be subject to withholding tax.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 27.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).