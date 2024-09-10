The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) closed Tuesday’s trading session higher by 0.20% at 11,986.60 points.

The trading value amounted to SAR 7.18 billion through the exchange of 368.60 million shares.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company advanced the gainers with 9.94%.

Tourism Enterprise Company, which headed the decliners with 4.21%, was the most active stock with 75.96 million shares exchanged.

Nahdi Medical Company posted the highest turnover of SAR 535.56 million.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) rose by 0.41% to 25,600.58 points.

Leaf Global Environmental Services Company topped the risers with 18.88%, while Banan Real Estate Company led the fallers with 6.18%.

