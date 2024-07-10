The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) inched higher by 0.04%, ending Wednesday’s trading session at 11,784.09 points.

TASI’s trading value stood at SAR 5.17 billion through the exchange of 211.31 million shares.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company topped the risers with 8.33%, while the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance led the fallers with 5.78%.

Saudi Aramco dominated the market in terms of both trading value and volume with 18.19 million shares that generated SAR 511.11 million.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) shrank by 0.18% to 25,516.70 points.

Ghida Alsultan for Fast Food led the gainers with 7.36%, while Leaf Global Environmental Services advanced the decliners with 14.73%.

