The main market’s All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) grew by 66.15 points (0.56%) to 11,947.70 points at the end of Monday’s session.

A total of 243.22 million shares were traded at a turnover worth SAR 7.18 billion.

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance advanced the risers with 10%, while Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial led the fallers with 7.72%.

Saudi Manpower Solutions Company (SMASCO) was the most active stock on which 18.35 million shares were exchanged, while Miahona generated the largest turnover of SAR 674.85 million.

The Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) increased by 153.06 points (0.60%) to close at 25,849.92 points.

Ladun Investment topped the fallers with 7.42%, whereas Future Care Trading headed the risers with 10.34%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).