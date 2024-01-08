The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) launched the TASI50 Index, on 7 January 2024, to track the stocks of the top 50 companies listed on the market ranked by total market cap.

The index covers the largest companies on the Saudi Exchange, with a minimum annual traded value ratio (ATVR) of 5%, according to a press release.

In line with the objectives outlined in the Financial Sector Development Program of Saudi Vision 2030, the TASI50 index provides both individual and institutional investors with an overview of market performance in real-time.

It can be deployed for the development of financial products and enhancing risk management strategies.

Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO of Tadawul, said: “The introduction of the TASI50 Index is a significant achievement for the Saudi capital market, providing investors with a comprehensive overview of the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the Saudi Exchange.”

“This index offers a benchmark for investment products, allowing investors to track and benchmark performance based on specific criteria,” Al Rumaih continued.

He concluded: “With this index, both local and foreign investors can access a diverse range of investment opportunities in our dynamic and growing capital market, contributing to the continued development and growth of the Saudi economy.”

The TASI50 Index follows the launch of Tadawul’s size and initial public offering (IPO)indices, which were launched in September 2023 to foster the Saudi capital market.

