Emerald Real Estate Investment (EMRI), Edge Development and Project Management, Emerald Development and Projects Management (EMDE), Odin for Investment and Development (ODID), and Odin for Investment and Real Estate agreed to be merged with Egyptians for Housing and Development Company (EHDR), according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Tuesday.

The capital of the merged companies will be distributed among shareholders of all the mentioned companies.

Egyptians for Housing operates in the real estate development and investment sector, with a focus on buying, purchasing, dividing, and selling lands, and establishing buildings and facilities.

Established in 2009 and listed in 2020, Emerald is a public company that operates within the real estate sector.

Meanwhile, Emerald Development and Projects Management is a Cairo-based company operating within the real estate sector, particularly diversified real estate activities.

ODIN, formerly known as Egyptians Abroad for Investment and Development Company, aims to attract funds from Egyptians living abroad and invest them in the ongoing development of Egypt, with a focus on the real estate and financial services sectors.

