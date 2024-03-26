Scientific & Medical Equipment House Company posted a 142.31% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to SAR 37.80 million in 2023 from SAR 15.60 million.

Revenues reached SAR 799.30 million last year, up 11.98% YoY from SAR 713.80 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 1.34 in 2023 from SAR 0.59 in 2022.

Scientific & Medical Equipment House reported a net profit of SAR 24.90 million In the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

