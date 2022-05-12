Riyadh – Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 91.31 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up 58.30% from SAR 57.68 million in Q1-21.

During the January-March 2022 period, the company’s revenues stood at SAR 2.46 billion, an annual surge of 17.41% from SAR 2.09 billion, according to the interim financials on Wednesday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.01 in Q1-22 from SAR 0.64 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, revenues in Q1-22 increased by 15.14% from SAR 2.13 billion in Q4-21, while the net profits plunged by 38.98% from SAR 149.64 million.

Last year, Othaim Markets reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 305.11 million, lower by 32.30% than SAR 450.97 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).