Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved two more initial public offerings (IPO) as the flurry of offerings in the region continues.

Retal Urban Development Company, based in Al Khobar, in the Eastern Province, will offer 12 million shares, while Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Company, will offer 30 million shares, according to statements to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)