Riyadh – Marifa Capital has announced that Amwaj International Company intends to trade on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The company plans to offer 600,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 10% of its total shares, for listing on Nomu, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Marifa Capital, the financial advisor for the potential offering, pointed out that the offering period will take place on 22-25 May 2022.

It is worth noting that Tadawul gave its green light for the company’s request to list on Nomu on 17 January 2022, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval last March.

