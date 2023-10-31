Riyadh – The National Company for Glass Industries (Zoujaj) reported SAR 21.70 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

The amount registered in 9M-23 was 76.59% year-on-year (YoY) lower than SAR 92.70 million net profits, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.66 in 9M-23, compared with SAR 2.82 in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues grew by 40.66% YoY to SAR 114.50 million as of 30 September 2023 from SAR 81.40 million.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Zoujaj achieved net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 12.70 million, down by 37.44% from SAR 20.30 million in Q3-22.

The company’s revenues increased by 24.59% YoY to SAR 38 million during the July-September 2023 period, versus SAR 30.50 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-23 profit surged by 3,075% from SAR 400,000 in Q2-23, while the revenues dropped by 3.55% from SAR 39.40 million.

On 17 January, Zoujaj signed a lease contract with the Third Data Investment Company for 15 years.

