Riyadh - WSM Company settled the final price for its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at SAR 49 per share.

Each qualified Investor who subscribes for the offer shares must apply for a minimum of 10 offer shares and a maximum of 97,490 shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

KASB Capital Company, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering, pointed out that the offering period for qualified investors will take place during 25 January- 1 February 2024.

WSM plans to trade 390,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 20% of its total shares, on the parallel market.

In January 2023, Tadawul greenlighted WSM’s Nomu listing, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the company’s request last September.

