PHOTO
Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company logged net profits after Zakat attributable to the owners valued at SAR 64.30 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, an annual rise of 2.14% from SAR 62.95 million.
Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.76 as of 30 June 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.74, according to the initial income statements.
The insurance revenues hiked by 14.53% YoY to SAR 1.56 billion in H1-24 from SAR 1.36 billion.
Financials for Q2-24
In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the net profits of Walaa Cooperative Insurance dropped by 36.76% to SAR 24.43 million from SAR 38.64 million in Q2-23.
Insurance revenues hit SAR 796.17 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, higher by 12.90% than SAR 705.18 million a year earlier.
On a quarterly basis, the Q2-24 net profits retreated by 38.69% from SAR 39.86 million in January-March 2024, while the revenues jumped by 3.79% from SAR 767.07 million.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).