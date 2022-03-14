RIYADH: Sadara Chemical Co., a joint venture between oil major Saudi Aramco and US Dow Chemical Co., turned into profits last year, erasing losses of SR3.2 billion ($853 million) from a year earlier.

On the back of higher selling prices, the giant JV, specialized in producing a wide range of specialty chemicals, reported a net profit for 2021 of SR3.1 billion, a bourse filing revealed.

The 200-percent increase in profit was coupled with a rise in revenue of over 67 percent to as high as SR17.6 billion during the year.

The company attributed the results to “continuous financial discipline, and the recognition of a modification gain of SR1.05 billion from debt reprofiling.”

