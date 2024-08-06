RIYADH — The Saudi main stock market index TASI (Tadawul All Share Index) ended trading lower but reduced its losses on Monday compared to the previous day. The TASI fell by 2.1 percent or 249.91 points to close at 11,504.46 points, with total value of trading worth SR10 billion. The total number of shares traded was one million.



This loss was attributed to the impact of sharp fluctuations in global markets, and a wave of selling after reports of weak jobs in the United America, which sparked fears of an economic recession in the United States.



The Saudi Parallel Stock Market Index (Nomu) closed down on Monday 427.39 points to close at 25701.47 points, with trades worth SR45 million, and the volume of traded shares amounted to more than 2 million shares, divided into 5448 transactions.



The volume of traded shares amounted to 450 million shares, shared by more than 870000 transactions, in which the shares of 16 companies recorded an increase in their value, while the shares of 215 companies fell, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The best performers were Tawuniya, Dallah Health, Alam, Shaker, and Al Ittihad companies. The most declining shares were that of Ayyan, Walaa, Aseej, Salama, and Miahona companies and the percentages of rise and fall in their shares ranged between 3.90 percent and 10 percent.



The shares of Saudi Aramco, Al Baha, Anaam Holding, SAMASCO, and Shams companies were the most active in terms of quantity, while the shares of Saudi Aramco, Al Rajhi, Miahona, Alinma, and Al-Ahli companies were the most active in terms of value.

