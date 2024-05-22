Riyadh – The shareholders of Taiba Investments Company approved the board’s recommendation to disburse cash dividends amounting to SAR 169.29 million for 2023.

Eligible shares will receive a dividend of SAR 0.65 per share, representing 6.50% of the share nominal value.

Meanwhile, the payment date for the dividends will be unveiled at a later time, according to a bourse disclosure.

The shareholders greenlighted the dividends proposal during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on 20 May 2024.

In 2023, Taiba Investments logged 21.33% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 109.80 million, compared to SAR 139.57 million.

