Riyadh – Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company (Wamid), the innovation arm of the listed Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company, launched a meeting management platform under the name Liqaa.

The online platform will provide issuers, investors, entities, and stakeholders with the option to conduct virtual meetings with a suite of services before, during, and after meetings.

The services will include livestream, translation, as well as Q&A services for annual general meetings (AGMs) as well as earning calls and any other corporate meetings, according to a press release.

CEO of Wamid, Mohammed Al Nory, commented: “The launch of Liqaa marks another step in Wamid’s efforts to provide cutting edge technologies to Saudi Arabia and the region.”

Al Nory added: “Liqaa was developed to address the growing need for advanced technology for organising stakeholder meetings within the capital markets.”

He stated: “We look forward to providing Liqaa services to our customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

The launch of Liqaa is the third milestone in Wamid’s growth strategy after the DirectFN acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, and the launch of Co-location service.

It is worth noting that Wamid is focused on developing the Saudi capital market through innovation and disruptive ideas in addition to bold new products and services.

