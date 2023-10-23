Riyadh: Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company registered net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 298.30 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

The generated net profits were lower by 18.81% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 367.40 million, according to the initial financial results.

Revenues dropped by 12.78% to SAR 740.70 million in 9M-23 from SAR 849.20 million during the same period in 2022.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.49 as of 30 September 2023, down YoY from SAR 3.06.

Financials for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the Saudi group achieved a 14.81% surge in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 102.30 million, versus SAR 89.10 million.

The revenues amounted to SAR 277.40 million during the July-September 2023 period, higher by 7.85% YoY than SAR 257.20 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits declined by 2.76% from SAR 105.20 million in Q2-23, while the revenues grew by 10.08% from SAR 252 million.

