The All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) fell by 86.53 points (0.72%) on Thursday, closing the session at 11,957.54 points.

A total of 856.52 million shares were traded at a turnover worth SAR 7.19 billion.

Kingdom Holding Company advanced the risers with 9.93%, whereas Retal Urban Development Company was the top faller with 5.95%.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company dominated the biggest trading volume of 276.91 million shares. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) registered the highest turnover of SAR 453.99 million.

Likewise, the Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) fell by 39.40 points (0.16%) to close the session at 24,915.36 points.

Knowledge Tower Trading Company topped the risers with 5.35%, while Arabian Plastic Industrial Company (APICO) led the fallers with 10%.

