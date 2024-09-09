The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) showed a negative performance on Monday after retreating by 0.16% to 11,962.90 points.

The trading value reached SAR 5.75 billion through the exchange of 618.35 million shares.

Saudi Fisheries Company advanced the gainers with 9.90%, while Saudi Industrial Export Company led the falling companies with 9.84%.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company was the most active stock with 199.48 million shares exchanged, whereas Al Rajhi Bank posted the highest turnover of SAR 403.21 million.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went down by 0.95% to 25,495.79 points.

Banan Real Estate Company topped the risers with 4.96%, while Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company headed the decliners with 9.16%.

