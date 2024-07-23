Riyadh – Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions) has registered net profits worth SAR 806 million in the first half (H1) of 2024.

The results signalled a 25.34% annual increase from SAR 643 million in H1-23, according to the income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 6.78 in H1-24 compared with SAR 5.41 in H1-23.

In addition, the revenues grew by 3.75% to SAR 5.58 billion during January-June 2024 from SAR 5.37 billion during the corresponding six months (6M) in 2023.

Financial Results for April-May 2024

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, solutions achieved a 33.23% surge in net profit to SAR 453 million compared to SAR 340 million in Q2-23.

The revenues also increased by 2.59% to SAR 2.77 billion during the April-June 2024 period from SAR 2.70 billion in the year-ago 6M.

On a quarterly basis, solutions’ net profits in Q2-24 were 28.32% higher than SAR 353 million in Q1-24 while the revenues declined by 1.35% from SAR 2.80 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

