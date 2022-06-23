Riyadh – Saudi Networkers Services Company (SNS) plans to trade 1.50 million ordinary shares, accounting for 25% of its total shares, through an initial public offering (IPO) on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Aldukheil Financial Group (AFG), the financial advisor for the potential listing transaction, noted that the offering period will be during 24-28 July 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the offering price will be determined before the subscription period.

Tadawul greenlighted the company’s IPO request on 10 January 2022, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval earlier in June.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).