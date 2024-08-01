PHOTO
Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) shifted to net losses worth SAR 7.01 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, against net profits valued at SAR 11.14 million in H1-23.
The company's revenues stood at SAR 735.71 million in H1-24, down 3.89% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 765.56 million, according to the income results.
Loss per share hit SAR 0.07 during the first six months (6M) of 2024, versus a profit per share of SAR 0.13 in the year-ago period.
Financial Results for Q2-24
In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the company logged net profits worth SAR 41.61 million, lower by 28.91% YoY than SAR 58.54 million.
The revenues dropped by 6.70% to SAR 427.19 million in Q2-24 from SAR 457.89 million in Q2-23.
Quarterly, the company turned profitable in Q2-24 when compared to net losses valued at SAR 48.62 million in January-March 2024. Meanwhile, the revenues fell by 38.46% from SAR 308.51 million.
Accumulated Losses
SAPTCO incurred accumulated losses amounting to SAR 345.01 million at the end of June 2024, representing 27.60% of the capital.
