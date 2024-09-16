Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) announced the board’s decision to pay cash dividends worth SAR 199.91 million, equivalent to 60% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2024.

SADAFCO will distribute a dividend valued at SAR 6 per share to 31.99 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure

Eligibility and disbursement dates for the cash dividends will be 17 September and 7 October 2024, respectively.

In April, the company named Sheikh Hamad Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah as the new Chairman of the board. Saied Ahmed Saied Basamh was announced as the Vice Chairman.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).